TOPEKA (KSNT) – One person has been hospitalized in a west Topeka shooting.

On Thursday, Nov. 10, just before 9 p.m. the Topeka Police Department responded to a possible shooting at SW 6th Avenue and SW Clay Street. Officers located a possible crime scene.

One person showed up at a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Topeka Police Criminal Investigation Bureau at 785-368-9400. Anonymous tips can be made by calling Shawnee County Crime Stoppers at 785-234-0007.