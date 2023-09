TOPEKA (KSNT) – One man was sent to the hospital with life-threatening injuries after a shooting in SW Topeka.

On Sept. 25, at 10:43 p.m. the Topeka Police Department responded to a shooting in the 2200 block of SW Plass Ave.

According to TPD, one man had life-threatening injuries and was sent to the hospital.

The investigation is ongoing at this time.

