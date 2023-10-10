TOPEKA (KSNT) – Police arrested one man in connection to a recent deadly shooting in Topeka.

The Topeka Police Department (TPD) says David Jackson, 39, of Oskaloosa was arrested on charges of murder in the first degree and criminal possession of a weapon from a person with a felony.

Jackson is being arrested in connection to the murder of Durant Redmond after a shooting that happened Sept. 25 in South Topeka. Police found Redmond in the 2200 block of SW Plass Avenue after receiving a call about a shooting. Redmond was taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries and later died on Sept. 28. His death marks the 24th homicide investigation of Topeka for 2023.

