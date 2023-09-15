TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Shawnee County District Attorney announced criminal charges are being filed against one man in relation to a deadly shooting in May.

On Friday, Shawnee County District Attorney Mike Kagay shared in a press release he has filed criminal charges against Sydney D’Angel Slaughter in relation to a homicide that happened earlier this year. Topeka police connected Slaughter to the case Tuesday, Sept. 12.

Kagay said his office has now filed two felony offenses related to the homicide:

First degree murder

Criminal possession of a firearm

Slaughter is being held with a bond of $1 million, according to Kagay. His case is scheduled for the docket on Sept. 21 at 1:30 p.m.