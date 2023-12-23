TOPEKA (KSNT) – One person has been arrested in relation to a recent shooting in Downtown Topeka.

Topeka police have arrested and booked one man in connection to a fatal shooting Friday, Dec. 22. According to the Topeka Police, 46-year-old Steven Hunter Jr., of Topeka, has been arrested and booked into the Shawnee County Department of Corrections for the following charges:

Murder in the first degree-intentional

Criminal possession of a weapon by a felony

Interference with a law enforcement officer, knowingly fleeing by means other than a motor vehicle for felony case.

On Friday, Dec. 22 just before 6 p.m., police responded to a shooting at the 600 block of SW Fillmore Street. Officers found one individual suffering from a gunshot wound, and was later pronounced dead at the scene. Police identified the deceased as 45-year-old Jennifer Eisele, of Topeka.

Topeka police are investigating this incident as a homicide, marking this the city’s 34th homicide of 2023.