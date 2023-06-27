Mugshot of Brian Meysenburg, courtesy of the Miami County Sheriff’s Office

PAOLA, Kan. — An Overland Park, Kansas man is charged in the June 20 deadly shooting at a Kansas state park.

Brian Meysenburg, 53, was charged Tuesday in Miami County District Court with one count of second-degree murder.

Emergency personnel responded to Hillsdale State Park in Paola just before 12:15 a.m. on Tuesday, June 20, on a report of a stabbing and a shooting.

Crews found a man with a gunshot wound, who was pronounced dead at the scene. He was been identified as 43-year-old Bryan Hendrickson, of Edgerton, Kansas.

The person stabbed was identified as Meysenburg, who was taken to a hospital and later released and booked into the Miami County Jail.

His bond has been set as $1,000,000.

The investigation into the incident is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call (913) 294-3232.