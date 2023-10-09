OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — In an attempt to cross Interstate 435 after a different collision, a pedestrian was struck and killed by a semi-truck Monday morning, Overland Park Police report.

Around 1 a.m. Monday, the Overland Park Police Department responded to the area of Westbound Interstate 435 near Metcalf for an injury crash involving two cars, according to OPPD.

A man was lying on the westbound side of the highway when officers arrived, according to OPPD . Police performed CPR on the man, but he was declared dead after EMS arrived.

OPPD also reports that one of the drivers involved in the original crash attempted to cross over to the other side of the highway from where his car had stopped.

He was then hit by a semi-truck that continued driving after running him over. Police are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying the driver of the semi-truck.

The man hit by the semi was not identified by police. If you witnessed the crash, call the Overland Park Police Department at 913-895-6300.