TOPEKA (KSNT)- An arrest has been made in relation to the 28th homicide investigation in Topeka of 2023.

On Nov. 3, the Topeka Police Department had asked for the community’s assistance in locating a person of interest who was identified as Reginald Rucker-Plakio, according to a press release.

Then, on Nov. 21, with the help of the US Marshalls and the Shawnee County Sheriffs Department, the Topeka Police located Rucker-Plakio near the area of 21st and Auburn Rd. After a short chase on foot, the police were able to take him into custody without any issue, according to officials.

According to the press release, officers also conducted a search warrant of a home located in the 3400 block of SW Kirklawn Ave. in relation to the investigation.

As a result of the investigation, Rucker-Plakio, 17, of Topeka, was transported to the Shawnee County Juvenile Department of Corrections and booked on charges of murder in the first degree and criminal possession of a weapon.

The Department thanked the US Marshalls Service, the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Department and the community for the assistance with the investigation.