TOPEKA (KSNT) – Within a day of asking for the public’s help in a recent central Topeka shooting, Officers with the Topeka Police Department say they’ve located a person of interest.

The shooting occurred on October 21st in the early morning at Louie’s Lounge and Laundromat in the 1500 block of SW 21st Street.

Police initially reported they found two men with gunshot injuries at the scene with one man receiving possible life-threatening wounds.

Lt. D. Eubanks with TPD released in a statement early on Saturday that the person of interest they were looking for with connections to the incident, 22-year-old Tysaun E. White of Topeka, was found just before 8 p.m. on November 3rd. White was taken to the Shawnee County Department of Corrections on two charges of Aggravated Battery.

Additionally, TPD says throughout the course of the investigation 22-year-old Rajhgerio Smith was arrested and charged with one count of Aggravated Battery.