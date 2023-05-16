TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Topeka Police Department is searching for a man in connection to the shooting death of a Topeka woman.

Rosie Nichols with the City of Topeka confirmed to KSNT 27 News a man arrested in Johnson County is the same man they previously named as a person of interest in the shooting that claimed the life of Deaundreya D. Caraway, 38, of Topeka. The TPD named Jeffrey D. Arnold as a person of interest in Caraway’s death in the days following the shooting.

Records with the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office show Arnold was booked into the Johnson County Jail on May 12 on numerous charges including fleeing/eluding a police officer, driving while suspended and marijuana possession.

Nichols told KSNT 27 News the investigation into Caraway’s death is ongoing and no further information will be released at this time. Caraway’s death was the 12th killing in Topeka in 2023.

If you have any information regarding the shooting death of Caraway, you can reach out to the TPD at telltpd@topeka.org or by calling 785-368-9400. Anonymous tips can also be sent to Shawnee County Crime Stoppers at 785-234-0007 or online by clicking here.