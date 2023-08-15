TOPEKA (KSNT) – Local law enforcement are working at the scene of a shooting involving two people.

According to the Topeka Police Department (TPD), officers responded to a possible shooting at the 2100 block of Southwest Plass Ave, across from Washburn University. When officers arrived, two adults were found unresponsive with life-threatening injuries and were later pronounced dead by medical officials.

Investigators believe the two adults knew each other, according to a TPD press release. The victims have been identified but are not named at this time.

The investigation is ongoing at this time. Anyone with information about this investigation is encouraged to email telltpd@topeka.org or contact Topeka Police Criminal Investigation Bureau at 785-368-9400 or Shawnee County Crime Stoppers at 785-234-0007.

