(Photo Courtesy/Jacob Kaufman)

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Police have made an arrest following a crash in north Topeka that claimed the life of a local woman.

Rosie Nichols with the City of Topeka said Michael S. Lester, 38, of Topeka, was arrested on the following charges:

Michael Lester’s mugshot. (Photo Courtesy/Shawnee County Department of Corrections)

Murder in the 1st degree; In the commission of a felony

Flee or attempt to elude LEO by engaging in reckless driving

Reckless Driving; Unknown Conviction

Failure to wear seatbelt; 18+ years

Speeding;maximum Limits

Driving On Left Side of Roadway

Driving On Left In No-Passing Zone

Fail To Stop At Stop Sign

Driving While License Suspended; Misd

Fail To Stop At Accident;known To Result In Death

His arrest comes after a deadly crash in north Topeka ended with one person dead. The deceased was identified on Tuesday, Oct. 31 as Alycia A. Noriega, 33, of Topeka. This is the 33rd homicide investigation of 2023.

In a separate press release, Nichols said a Topeka Police Department (TPD) officer witnessed traffic infractions near NE Seward Avenue and NE Golden Avenue around noon on Oct. 30. The officer tried to stop the vehicle but the driver fled and the officer did not pursue. TPD was in the area a short while later responding to the crash that ultimately claimed Noriega’s life.

The crash is under investigation by the TPD. If you have any information related to this situation, you can reach out to the TPD at telltpd@topeka.org or call 785-368-9400. You can also make tips to Shawnee County Crime Stoppers by calling 785-234-0007 or by clicking here.

