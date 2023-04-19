TOPEKA (KSNT) – An arrest has been made following a recent deadly shooting in Central Topeka.

Donna Eubanks with the Topeka Police Department said Christopher F. Ray, 32, of Topeka has been arrested on a charge of murder in the first degree on Wednesday. He is currently being held in the Shawnee County Department of Corrections. Ray is accused of shooting Troy Shepard, 55, of Topeka on April 18.

Officers with the TPD and other emergency responders traveled to the 900 block of Southwest 17th St. at 3:17 p.m. on April 18 on a report of a shooting. At the scene, officers found a man, later identified as Shepard, suffering from a life-threatening gunshot wound. He would die at a local hospital a short time later.

If you have any information related to this investigation, you are encouraged to reach out to the TPD at telltpd@topeka.org or at 785-368-9400. You can also make anonymous tips to Shawnee County Crime Stoppers at 785-234-0007 or by going online here.