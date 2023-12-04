TOPEKA (KSNT) – The driver of a vehicle that crashed into a light pole at a Christmas parade in downtown Topeka last weekend has been arrested.

Topeka police were called at 5:11 p.m. on Dec. 2 to the intersection of South Kansas Avenue and Southwest Sixth Street on a report of a crash involving one vehicle. Upon arrival, police found a vehicle had rammed into a light pole near the parade route for the Miracle on Kansas Avenue parade. The driver was taken to a nearby hospital with minor injuries.

On Monday, Dec. 4, the Topeka Police Department revealed that the 44-year-old Topeka woman who was involved in the crash has been arrested on several charges:

Possession of opiate

Driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs

Possession of marijuana

Possession of hallucinogenic drug

Vehicle liability insurance required

Yield emergency vehicle

Improper driving on a laned roadway

The intersection of Sixth Street and Kansas Avenue remains open with temporary stop signs in place as repairs take place on the stop light that was damaged in the crash.

If you have any information related to this incident, you can send an email to telltpd@topeka.org or call 785-368-9400. Anonymous tips can be made to Shawnee County Crime Stoppers by calling 785-234-0007 or clicking here.

