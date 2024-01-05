TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office says a local man is in custody after a stolen vehicle chase through Topeka in the early morning hours on Friday.

The pursuit began just after 12:30 a.m. on Jan. 5 when a deputy spotted a Ford F250 near Southeast Fifth Street and Southeast Gray Street. The truck had a tag on it registered to a Jeep Cherokee reported stolen through the Topeka Police Department.

A chase started when the driver of the F250 refused to stop, according to the sheriff’s office. The pursuit continued until the driver reached the area near Southeast Third Street and Southeast California Avenue. The truck left the road and began driving off-road.

The vehicle was later spotted by police at Southeast Second Street and Southeast Alkire Street. The driver of the F250 ran from the area through the Shunganunga Creek but was taken into custody shortly after.

The investigation after the pursuit ended found the F250 was reported stolen from an address in the 100 block of SE California Avenue, according to the Sheriff’s Office. Police were able to recover the stolen Jeep.

The driver of the F250, identified as a 29-year-old Lecompton man, was treated at a local hospital before being booked into the Shawnee County Department of Corrections. He was charged with the following:

Flee and elude law enforcement

Interference with law enforcement

Possession of stolen property

Reckless driving

Driving while license suspended

Tag not assigned

Speeding

Fail to stop at a stop sign

Fail to stop for traffic control

Failure to signal

Driving on the left side of the road

