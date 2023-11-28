OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — Five people were injured Monday afternoon after a police chase led to a crash in Overland Park.

The crash happened near 119th Street and Blue Valley Parkway.

Overland Park police spokesperson John Lacy said the incident started with three people suspected of stealing from a T.J. Maxx near 159th and U.S. 69 Highway.

Loss prevention workers were able to provide a description of the three suspects and their vheicle. An officer arrived on scene and attempted to initiate a traffic stop, Lacy said, but they allegedly hit the officer’s car.

That’s when police started a pursuit, headed north on 69 Highway.

Lacy said during the chase, the vehicle ran through a red light at 119th and Blue Valley Parkway, hitting another vehicle.

“It was a situation that did not have to happen,” Lacy said.

“We’re starting to see the holiday season come around. We’re starting to see people starting to steal. They’re starting to do these smash and grabs and things of that sort.”

First responders took two of the suspects to the hospital in serious condition. The third suspect refused treatment and is in custody.

“It’s kind of hard to explain it because you don’t know. Like you walk into the store, you don’t know if you’re going to walk out to a crime scene. I don’t know what to say,” Nichelle Smith said.

“It’s kind of disturbing. I think they need to get a job, I think they need to get a job and stop,” Smith said.

It was just a few weeks ago when officers tried to stop shoplifters at Oak Park Mall. That led to one of those suspected thieves grabbing the cop’s gun and firing a shot.

A shot that nearly hit a child.

“I’ll tell you one thing: it’s not worth it. You have people that are injured. It’s just not worth it,” Lacy said.

Medics took the other driver who was hit to the hospital with a non-life-threatening injury. Johnson County MedAct said another person refused treatment at the scene.

The Kansas Highway Patrol is investigating the crash. Anyone with information is asked to call police at 913-895-6300.