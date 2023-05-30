EMPORIA (KSNT) – Officials share an update into the investigation of a chaperone at a school dance in Emporia.

Emporia Police were investigating allegations of inappropriate touching that took place at an Emporia Middle School dance. Following this, officials reveal there is no probable cause to believe any adults intentionally touched any of the students in an inappropriate way. However, law enforcement found probable cause that four juveniles made false reports about the incident to the Emporia Police Department (EPD).

According to a press release from EPD Captain Lisa Hayes, the EPD plans to propose formally charging the four juveniles to the Lyon County Attorney’s Office for Falsely Reporting a Crime.

Lyon County Attorney Marc Goodman said his office is still reviewing charges related to this situation.

This comes after more than 30 rounds of interviews. The parents and or guardians of the alleged victims were able to review video footage with a detective at the EPD.