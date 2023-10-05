TOPEKA (KSNT) – Officers with the Topeka Police Department (TPD) are at a home in southeast Topeka near Highland Park High School.

Several police officers and vehicles were seen in the 1900 block of SE 24th Street on Oct. 5. Lieutenant Ronny Connell with the TPD told a KSNT 27 News reporter at the scene that police are conducting a search warrant for a narcotics investigation.

Rosie Nichols with the City of Topeka said the TPD arrived at the home at 9:25 a.m. as part of an ongoing investigation.

