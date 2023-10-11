TOPEKA (KSNT) – Police are investigating a shooting in central Topeka.

Topeka Police responded to a shooting in the 1200 block of SW Clay St. just before 5:45 p.m. Officers found an adult man suffering from a life-threatening gunshot wound. He was later pronounced dead at the scene by medical personnel.

This is being investigated as a homicide, according to a press release by the Topeka Police Department. This marks Topeka’s 28th homicide this year. The identity of the victim will not be released until the next of kin is notified.

If you have any information regarding this shooting, call the Topeka Police Criminal Investigation Bureau at 785-368-9400 or send an email to telltpd@topeka.org.