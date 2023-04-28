TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Topeka Police Department is investigating a possible violent crime a few blocks away from Washburn University.

A sergeant with the TPD’s Crime Scene Investigation Unit tells KSNT 27 News that police started its initial investigation late Thursday night at a home in the 1500 block of Southwest 24th St. During that time, police determined a search warrant would be needed to investigate if a violent crime happened.

The sergeant said there is no threat to the community and surrounding neighbors. Police have accounted for all parties involved, but have suspicion of a violent crime occurring.

This comes two days after a deadly shooting less than one mile away, also near Washburn University. Additionally, there was a hit-and-run crash at Southwest 21st and Washburn late Wednesday night that left two people with minor injuries.