TOPEKA (KSNT) – Police are investigating a shooting death in downtown Topeka.

According to a release from the Topeka Police Department, it happened Friday evening just before 6 p.m. near Southwest Sixth Avenue and Southwest Fillmore Street. Police say officers responded to a report of a shooting.

Police say they arrived to find one person suffering from a gunshot wound. That person died at the scene.

This is an ongoing investigation. Topeka police ask with information to email telltpd@topeka.org or contact the Topeka Police Criminal Investigation Bureau at 785-368-9400.