TOPEKA (KSNT) – Police are investigating a Thursday afternoon shooting in southeast Topeka.

Shawnee County Dispatch confirms the Topeka Police Department (TPD) is investigating a shooting in the 3300 block of SE Emerson Street. The shooting was first reported around 2:49 p.m. on Sept. 7.

