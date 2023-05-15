TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Topeka Police Department (TPD) is investigating a shooting a home in a south Topeka.

On Monday afternoon, officers blocked traffic in the 3500 block of SW Kerry Ave. and placed crime scene tape in the front yard of a residence. A police spokeswoman confirms a shooting officers are investigating a shooting at that location.

At 5:33 p.m., City of Topeka spokeswoman Gretchen Spiker told KSNT 27 News that the shooting was reported to police at 2 p.m. Officers who arrived at the scene found an individual with a life-threatening gunshot wound. The individual was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

If you have any information regarding this incident, you can reach out to police via email at telltpd@topeka.org or by calling 785-368-9400. You can also make an anonymous tip to Shawnee County Crime Stoppers at 785-234-0007.