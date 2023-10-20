TOPEKA (KSNT) — Police are investigating a suspicious death in southeast Topeka Friday.

Lieutenant Ronnie Connell with the Topeka Police Department said officers were called around 3 p.m. on Oct. 20 to the 1200 block of SE 37th Street. Officers arriving at the scene searched a vacant building and discovered a dead person.

The investigation is still ongoing. If you have any information to share with law enforcement, you can send an email to telltpd@topeka.org or call 785-368-9400. Anonymous tips can be made to Shawnee County Crime Stoppers by calling 785-234-0007 or by clicking here.

