TOPEKA (KSNT) – A large law enforcement presence is currently in an East Topeka neighborhood Tuesday.

The Topeka Police Department (TPD) reports via social media that officers and agents with the Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI) are in the area of Northeast Grattan Ave. and Northeast Kaw St. as they work on an ongoing narcotics investigation. The TPD said there is no threat to the public in the surrounding area at the time.

The TPD said residents should avoid the area as the investigation is conducted. More information will be released later by the TPD.