Police looking for rape suspect in Manhattan
MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT) - Police are investigating and looking for a suspect involved in a rape that occurred early Friday morning in Manhattan.
Officers with the Riley County Police Department responded to the 1100 block of Bluemont Ave. just before 1 a.m. for a report of a rape that had just occurred.
An investigation into the incident revealed that a 22-year-old female victim was approached by a black man not known to her, while she was standing outside an apartment door.
The suspect forcibly pushed the victim inside the apartment and proceeded to sexually assault her, according to RCPD.
The suspect then ran from the area in an unknown direction.
Police say the investigation into the incident is on-going at this time.
Anyone with information is urged to contact the Riley County Police Department (785-537-2112) or the Manhattan/Riley County Crime Stoppers (785-539-7777 or 800-222-8477).
