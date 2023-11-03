TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Topeka Police Department (TPD) is asking for help from locals in finding a person of interest in a recent central Topeka shooting.

On Nov. 3, the TPD posted to social media a photo of Tysaun E. White, 22, of Topeka. Police say he is a person of interest in an ongoing shooting investigation that began on Oct. 21, 2023.

The shooting occurred around 1:30 a.m. at Louie’s Lounge and Laundromat in the 1500 block of SW 21st Street. Police initially reported they found two men with gunshot injuries at the scene with one man receiving possible life-threatening wounds. A 22-year-old was later arrested on a charge of aggravated battery in connection to the shooting.

If you have any information related to this situation, you can reach out to the TPD at telltpd@topeka.org or call 785-368-9400. You can also make tips to Shawnee County Crime Stoppers by calling 785-234-0007 or by clicking here.

For more crime news, click here. Keep up with the latest breaking news in northeast Kansas by downloading our mobile app.