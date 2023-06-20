Editor’s Note: Nichols later issued a correction stating that the attempt to locate involving Kylin T. Goudeau is related to a shooting investigation on June 18 in the 1300 block of SW Clay St.

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Law enforcement is searching for a man allegedly involved in a recent shooting that left one person injured.

Rosie Nichols with the City of Topeka said in a press release that the Topeka Police Department is looking for Kylin T. Goudeau, 21, of Topeka in relation to a shooting that occurred at 10:04 p.m. on Sunday, June 18 in the 1300 block of SW Clay Street. Nichols said he is considered to be a person of interest in the case and the TPD wish to speak with him.

Nichols said if you see Goudeau or know where he is, you are advised to not make contact with him and call 911 immediately. You can also reach out to the TPD by calling 785-368-9551 to make a report. You can also contact Shawnee County Crime Stoppers by filling out a tip online.