TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office says a man was arrested Tuesday morning on multiple charges after a vehicle pursuit through the Capital City.

The chase started when a deputy tried to pull over a Toyota Solara around 2:40 a.m. on Jan. 2 near North Kansas Avenue and Northeast Lyman Road, according to a press release from the sheriff’s office. The vehicle was reported stolen through the Topeka Police Department.

The vehicle did not stop and a pursuit began. The sheriff’s office received help from the Topeka Police Department which deployed spikes that hit the vehicle’s tires. The pursuit was not over there, however.

The vehicle continued south over the Topeka Boulevard bridge and finally was stopped in the 1200 block of SW Third Street after a deputy performed a Tactical Vehicle Intervention. The driver proceeded to flee the area on foot and was caught near the intersection of Southwest Second Street and Southwest Quinton Avenue.

The driver, a 30-year-old Topeka man, was arrested and booked into the Shawnee County Department of Corrections on multiple charges. These included:

Fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer

Possession of stolen property

Reckless driving

Interference with law enforcement

Driving while license suspended

Operating a vehicle without registration

License plate violation

Failure to signal lane change

Failure to stop at stop sign

Failure to stop for traffic control device

Speeding

