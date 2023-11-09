LAWRENCE, Kan. — The Lawrence, Kansas Police Department released surveillance footage Thursday as they continuing to investigate multiple recent reports of criminal property damage.

Police said they believe all four incidents happened late last Friday night in North Lawrence, and it resulted in thousands of dollars in damage.

One report includes 12 windows smashed on nine vehicles just off U.S. 59 Highway. Police said another random car just off the highway had its window broken out as well.

At N. 3rd and Locust streets, police said someone smashed the bus stop glass. The city estimates it could cost as much as $5,000 to repair.

Another person reported the glass was damaged on an expensive piece of work equipment in North Lawrence, police said. The victim estimates the cost to repair it will be thousands of dollars.

Courtesy: Lawrence Police Department

Courtesy: Lawrence Police Department

Courtesy: Lawrence Police Department

Courtesy: Lawrence Police Department

Lawrence police said a witness saw two men with a bat or hammer after they heard glass breaking.

On Thursday afternoon, police released two surveillance videos of two people walking in the area with one clearly singing the song “Kung Fu Fighting.”

Police said the video isn’t clear but you can see one person with recognizable hair, wearing an oversized red plaid hoodie. In one video he’s seen wearing it and in the next video he’s carrying it.

No one took anything from the cars in any of the cases, according to police.

Investigators are working to determine if all the crimes are connected or random acts of vandalism.

Officers are searching for any video from the area. Any residents or business owners with a camera in the area area asked to call Lawrence police at 785-832-7509 or Douglas County CrimeStoppers at 785-843-TIPS. Tips can be anonymous.