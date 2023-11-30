LAWRENCE (KSNT) – Lawrence police have released new information following a standoff at an apartment complex that ended with one person dead.

Sergeant Drew Fennelly with the Lawrence Police Department said in a press release that the deceased was a 23-year-old Lawrence man. Police were trying to serve a warrant on the man for the following charges which had not yet been proven in court:

Rape

Aggravated criminal sodomy

Aggravated indecent liberties

Aggravated domestic battery

Aggravated endangering a child

As officers arrived at an apartment complex in the 1700 block of Ohio Street on Wednesday, Nov. 29, they head a single gunshot, according to a press release. Police backed off from the apartment, establishing a perimeter and called for backup. The apartment complex was evacuated with officers entering it at 9:30 p.m. where they found a man dead.

