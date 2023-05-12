MANHATTAN (KSNT) – Police are reporting a steady stream of car burglaries in Manhattan that could be prevented if locals follow a simple, but effective, trick.

The Riley County Police Department is tracking a worrying trend for car burglaries in the Manhattan area this year. With the release of updated crime statistics for the month of April, police report that 120 car burglaries have happened thus far in 2023.

The RCPD state that the month of April in 2023 was 92.3% above the 5-year average in their crime statistics. The RCPD previously reported in February a sharp rise in this type of crime. Below, you will find the latest breakdown by month:

January: 21

February: 40

March: 34

April: 25

So, what are the police recommending to help keep your belongings safe? To put it simply: keep your doors locked.

As with the spike in car burglaries in February, police say the best way to avoid being the victim of a car burglary is to lock your doors. Burglars will often walk along streets and parking lots checking for cars that are unlocked and present easy targets, according to the RCPD.

