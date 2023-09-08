TOPEKA (KSNT) – Topeka police are looking for a man they say is involved in multiple violent crimes in the Capitol City dating back to 2021.

The police department said on X, formally known as Twitter, Darian Isley, 20, of Topeka, is suspected in multiple robberies and a shooting. According to the department, he robbed and carjacked someone Sunday, Sept. 3, robbed and assaulted someone the previous Sunday and shot someone on March 2, 2021.

Photo courtesy of TPD

Police said Isley drives a newer white Cadillac Escalade.

Tips can be sent to police by calling 785-234-0007. You can stay anonymous.