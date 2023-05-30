TOPEKA (KSNT) – Law enforcement say a suspect is in custody after he barricaded himself in a home in a south Topeka neighborhood.

Matt Danielson with the Topeka Police Department (TPD) wrote in a press release that officers were trying to find a man connected to several personal felonies around 9:30 a.m. on Tuesday, May 30 in the 2200 block of SW Plass Avenue. The suspect was spotted outside a home armed with a handgun.

Danielson wrote that the suspect retreated inside a home, barricading himself in the process. However, the suspect exited the home around 10:15 a.m. and was taken into custody. The suspect is being processed at the Law Enforcement Center.

If you have any information regarding this situation, you can reach out to the TPD at telltpd@topeka.org or by calling 785-368-9400. Anonymous tips can also be sent to Shawnee County Crime Stoppers at 785-234-0007 or online by clicking here.