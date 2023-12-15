SHAWNEE COUNTY (KSNT) – The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office says one person was arrested following a vehicle chase on Friday morning.

The sheriff’s office says it was initially called around 9:30 a.m. on Dec. 15 to the 10,000 block of Southwest 53rd Street on a report of mail theft, according to a press release from the sheriff’s office. Deputies later located the suspect vehicle around 9:55 a.m. traveling south on Southwest Auburn Road.

A deputy tried to pull the vehicle over but it refused to stop and a chase began. The suspect vehicle later crashed in the 6900 block of Southwest Morrill Road with the driver and passenger fleeing the area on foot. A 25-year-old woman was taken into custody following a short foot pursuit while another suspect was able to avoid deputies. An investigation of the suspect vehicle revealed stolen mail and illegal drugs.

The woman was booked into the Shawnee County Department of Corrections on two City of Topeka warrants along with the following charges:

Possession of methamphetamine

Possession of marijuana

Possession of a prescription only drug

Possession of drug paraphernalia

Felony theft

Possession of stolen property

Attempted identity theft

Failing to yield to an emergency vehicle

Fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer

Driving while revoked

Tag not assigned

Speeding 2 charges of failing to stop at a stop sign

