MANHATTAN (KSNT) – The Riley County Police Department (RCPD) is seeking information after an unknown suspect broke into and vandalized an area school.

At 1:35 p.m. on Nov. 27, officers were called to Bluemont Elementary in Manhattan for reports of trespassing and criminal damage to property. Officers found the school was the victim of a vandalism incident that broke a window, screen and blinds, according to the RCPD daily newsletter.

The total estimated loss was about $700, according to the RCPD.

If you have any information related to this you’re asked to contact the RCPD at 785-537-2112 or the Manhattan/Riley County Crime Stoppers at 785-539-7777.

