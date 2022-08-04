RILEY COUNTY (KSNT) – The Riley County Police Department is trying to find an 18-year-old that was reported to have robbed a 17-year-old victim at gunpoint and shot at a woman.

Malachi Fielder (Courtesy Photo/ Riley County Police Department)

Malachi Fielder, 18, of Manhattan, is wanted on a warrant for aggravated burglary, aggravated assault, and criminal discharge of a firearm following a July 28 robbery in Manhattan.

Police believe Fielder and Terriundis Toliver, 15, of Manhattan robbed a 17-year-old male victim at gunpoint of his iPhone and then shot at the male victim and a 45-year-old female victim.

Police arrested Toliver in connection with the aggravated robbery and aggravated assault on July 31, 2022. Toliver is being held at the North Central Kansas Regional Juvenile Detention Facility in Junction City.

Police warn residents, that if you see Fielder do not attempt to approach him as he should be considered armed and dangerous – please contact RCPD immediately at (785) 537-2112 or Crime Stoppers at (785) 539-7777.

Using the Crime Stoppers service allows you to remain anonymous and could qualify you for a cash reward up to $1,000.00.