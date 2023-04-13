TOPEKA (KSNT) – A man was arrested at a Topeka residence by state troopers after he was linked to a recent road rage incident involving a gun.

Candice Breshears with the Kansas Highway Patrol told KSNT 27 News that a road rage incident involving a firearm was reported on March 23 on the Kansas Tunrpike. An investigation into the matter led troopers to the home of Quentin Allen. Allen was found to have a history of similar road rage incidents.

Allen was arrested and taken into custody without incident, according to Breshears. The investigation into the road rage incident is ongoing.