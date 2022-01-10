Robbery suspect arrested by Topeka police

Derrick L. Baker Jr. was arrested on the charge of aggravated battery. (Photo courtesy of the Shawnee County Department of Corrections)

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Officers have located and arrested a suspect in an aggravated robbery case that occurred earlier this month according to the Topeka Police Department.

At 1 a.m. on Jan. 2 officers were called to Gas N Shop at 1900 NW Topeka Blvd. on a report that a robbery had taken place. After speaking with the clerk, officers were told that a black male had come in to the store demanding money. An undisclosed amount of cash was given to the suspect who was last seen running southbound from the business.

On Jan. 9, investigators were led to a possible suspect in the robbery. Officers followed up on leads from detectives and were led to 154 NE Coachlight Dr. where they located the individual who was taken into custody.

Derrick L. Baker, 27, of Topeka, was arrested and taken to the Shawnee County Department of Corrections and booked for aggravated robbery. His bond has been set at $100,000.