TOPEKA (KSNT)- A man is in custody this morning after an incident at a Dollar General Store.

According to a press release, police responded at 9:20 p.m. on August 15 to reports of a theft at the Dollar General Store located at 2515 SE 6th. Police said as the suspect was leaving the area, he pointed a gun at an employee in the parking lot.

Officers later located the suspicious vehicle and the male suspect was apprehended.

According to the Topeka Police, Antonio V. Arreola was transported to police headquarters. He is being charged with