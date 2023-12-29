TOPEKA (KSNT) – Official charges have been filed against a man accused of committing the city’s 34th homicide of 2023.

Shawnee County District Attorney Mike Kagay said in an email on Dec. 28 that Steven Hunter Jr., 46, of Topeka, is charged with intentional second degree murder criminal possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and felony interference with law enforcement. He was initially arrested by law enforcement on Dec. 23.

Mugshot for Steven Hunter Jr. (Photo Courtesy/Shawnee County Department of Corrections)

Kagay said an investigation into the case shows Hunter was in a romantic relationship with the victim of the killing, Jennifer Eisele, 45, of Topeka. Hunter is currently being held on a bond of $1 million in the Shawnee County Department of Corrections.

On Friday, Dec. 22 just before 6 p.m., police responded to a shooting at the 600 block of SW Fillmore Street. Officers found one individual suffering from a gunshot wound, and was later pronounced dead at the scene. Police later identified the deceased as Eisele.

