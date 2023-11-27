SALINA, Kan. (KSNW) — Police say a bedroom surveillance camera recorded a 13-year-old girl attempting to kill her sleeping parents early Saturday in Salina.

Police got the call just before 2:30 a.m. and went to the family’s home near Crawford and Marymount Road.

The parents told investigators that they were asleep when their 13-year-old daughter entered their bedroom with a pillow and a large butcher knife.

According to the Salina Police Department, the daughter allegedly put the pillow over the father’s head, trying to smother him. However, he woke up, so the girl hid in a closet. The father fell back to sleep.

Police allege that the daughter tried to smother the father again, and he woke up again. The man realized what was happening this time and checked the surveillance footage.

A police department spokesperson said the camera showed what happened. He also said the girl allegedly admitted that she went into the room intending to kill her parents.

Police arrested her on suspicion of attempted first-degree murder. She is being held in the juvenile detention facility in Junction City.