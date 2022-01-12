SCAM: Impersonating a Kansas deputy

JACKSON COUNTY (KSNT) – A phone scam has been identified in Jackson County where someone impersonating a sheriff’s deputy is seeking money in exchange for clearing a warrant.

According to a press release from the Jackson County Sheriff Tim Morse on Wednesday, their office has received multiple reports from residents that a scammer has been calling and identifying themselves as a Jackson County Sheriff’s Deputy, stating that the person being called has a warrant and can resolve it by paying over the phone.

The JCSO issued a statement saying it will not contact and resolve warrants in this manner. Those who have received a call of this type are encouraged to not give any personal or banking information and contact law enforcement.

