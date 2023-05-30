TOPEKA (KSNT) – Law enforcement is warning locals to be wary of a phone scam circulating in Shawnee County.

The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office (SNSO) took to social media with an alert over a phone scam where the scammer claims to be an inspector with the “General’s Office.” The scam was intricate, with the scammer giving a badge number and case number.

The SNSO stated in their social post that the scammer then went on to say that the victim’s social security number and bank accounts were in jeopardy. The scammer then said that, to “protect his assets,” the scammer needed the victim to wire all the money in his accounts for safe keeping. The scammer showed up on caller ID as “KBI Headquarters,” according to the SNSO.

You can find more information on how to report scams online through the Kansas Insurance Department’s website by clicking here. The Kansas Attorney General’s Office also maintains various resources to help those who are the victims of scams. You can find more information online by clicking here.