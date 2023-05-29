TOPEKA (KSNT) – Police are investigating an early morning report of gunfire in a southeast Topeka neighborhood.

The Topeka Police Department (TPD) said in a press release that officers received a report of shots fired on Monday, May 29 at 7:20 a.m. for the area of Southeast 28th St. and Southeast Maryland Avenue. Upon arrival, law enforcement found numerous shell casings in the street and found that a home a in the 2700 block of Southeast Maryland Ave. was hit by a bullet.

Lieutenant Matt Danielson with the TPD said no injuries were reported. The TPD’s Crime Scene Investigation Unit was called in to examine the area for evidence.

If you have any information regarding this situation, you can reach out to the TPD at telltpd@topeka.org or by calling 785-368-9400. Anonymous tips can also be sent to Shawnee County Crime Stoppers at 785-234-0007 or online by clicking here.