TOPEKA (KSNT) – Topeka police have arrested a second person in connection with the city’s final murder of 2023.

Jordan Taylor, 28, of Topeka, was arrested for murder and robbery on Friday, Topeka police announced.

Police have not released the name of a murder victim found dead in the 600 block of 14th St. Police believe the killing happened Dec. 28, the body was located several days later on Jan. 2, 2024. Police arrested Daniel Hesler, 22, earlier in the week.

The Capitol City saw a record-high homicide rate in 2023, with 35 killings reported during the year.