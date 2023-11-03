SHAWNEE CO. (KSNT) – The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office says it arrested a 50-year-old man in connection to a local child sex crimes investigation.

Abigail Christian with the sheriff’s office said in a press release that a Lawrence man was arrested on several charges following the results of an investigation on Thursday, Nov. 2, 2023. Christian told 27 News the Lawrence man and the victim met online. Charges include:

Attempted aggravated indecent liberties with a child

Attempted criminal sodomy

Attempted electronic solicitation of a child

Attempted sexual exploitation of a child

The incident is still under investigation. If you have information you’d like to share with the sheriff’s office regarding this situation, you can call 785-251-2200 or visit their website. You can also make anonymous tips to Shawnee County Crime Stoppers by calling 785-234-0007 or by clicking here.

