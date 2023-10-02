SHAWNEE COUNTY (KSNT) – Deputies are asking community members for their help in an active investigation.

The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office posted on X it would like the community’s assistance. According to the post, deputies are looking for home video surveillance footage of suspicious people or activity at Northwest 46th Street and Northwest Green Hills Road near Seaman High School between 9:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 30 and 6 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 1.

According to the post, deputies have taken multiple reports of thefts and vehicle burglaries during that time frame in that area. The sheriff’s office is attempting to confirm the identity of specific suspects.

If you have any helpful information, contact the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office (785-251-2200) or Criminal Investigations Division (DetectiveLeads@snco.us).