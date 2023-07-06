TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office (SNCO) issued a warning Thursday alerting residents of scam callers who are impersonating the sheriff’s office.

The SNCO said they are receiving reports of more scam phone calls and are advising residents on how to avoid them.

The SNCO said scammers will say there is a warrant out for the victim’s arrest and demand payment with money or gift cards. The SNCO said they would never ask for money or gift cards to pay off a warrant. Additionally, residents who think they may have a warrant are asked to contact the SNCO or visit their website “warrant search“.

“We have an entire unit designated to searching for people with active arrest warrants,” the SNCO said in a Facebook post. “If you actually have a warrant for your arrest, those fine gentlemen will come and personally let you know.”