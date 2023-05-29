MANHATTAN (KSNT) – Police have issued a shelter in place order for those living in a west Manhattan apartment complex.

The Riley County Police Department wrote on social media that those living in Scenic Woods Apartments in the 300 block of Hunter Place should shelter in place at this time. Police are currently in the area working with an individual experiencing a mental health crisis. The subject is considered armed by police.

If you live in this area, police say you should stay indoors. Otherwise, avoid the area around the Scenic Woods apartment complex.

